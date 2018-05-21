Earth Spins On, in This Week’s Open Thread

Open Thread

Earth Spins On

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of May 21.

The end of the world did not commence on this day in 2011, defying the apocalyptic expectations of Harold Camping, a Christian radio broadcaster who claimed to have discerned a biblical formula proving that a Rapture-like event would occur on May 21. You may use the comment thread on this page to wonder at the persistence of humanity, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!

