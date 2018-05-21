Earth Spins On, in This Week’s Open Thread

The end of the world did not commence on this day in 2011, defying the apocalyptic expectations of Harold Camping, a Christian radio broadcaster who claimed to have discerned a biblical formula proving that a Rapture-like event would occur on May 21. You may use the comment thread on this page to wonder at the persistence of humanity, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

