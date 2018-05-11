Corrections

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of May 7

In a May 10 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misstated how much Tom Steyer gave to super PACs in 2016. He gave $90 million, not $90 billion.

In a May 9 Brow Beat, Lawrence Ware misidentified Athanasius’ debate opponent as Arian. It was Arius.

Due to an editing error, a May 9 Politics misidentified Betsy DeVos’ title as education commissioner. She is the secretary of education.

In a May 9 War Stories, Fred Kaplan misidentified Susan Gordon as the CIA’s deputy director for intelligence. She is the principal deputy director for national intelligence.

In a May 8 Brow Beat, Aisha Harris misstated that Mario Van Peebles directed Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song. It was Melvin Van Peebles.

In a May 8 Medical Examiner, Josiah Rich and Sally Satel misstated that the New Jersey Department of Corrections only offers methadone and buprenorphine. It also offers naltrexone.

In a May 8 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misidentified Qatar as a rival of Iran; while the Trump administration has recently sought to portray Qatar as an ally against Iran-induced Middle Eastern instability, the two countries have not traditionally been enemies.

In a May 7 Moneybox, Henry Grabar misidentified hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer as the initial funder of Fusion GPS opposition research on Donald Trump. It was the Washington Free Beacon, which is funded by Singer, that first retained Fusion GPS during the GOP primary campaign. Singer says he was not involved.

In a May 7 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that a photograph of Oliver North was from the year 2987. It was from 1987. Mathis-Lilley also misspelled Dana Loesch’s first name.

Due to an editing error, a May 3 Future Tense misidentified the First Amendment Coalition as the First Amendment Center.

In an April 29 Users, Christina Bonnington mistakenly referred to e-bikes as electronic bikes on first reference. E-bikes are electric bikes.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.

