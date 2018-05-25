Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of May 21

In a May 24 Family, Mark Joseph Stern mistakenly referred to the time period of the piece as the term of the George H.W. Bush administration.

In a May 24 Brow Beat, Lena Wilson misquoted Samantha Bee as saying, “We spend more than $6 million a year on this bloated, unaccountable, cruel department.” It’s $6 billion.

In a May 23 Good Fight, Yascha Mounk misidentified the organization Patriots and Pragmatists as Pragmatists and Patriots.

In a May 23 Politics, Osita Nwanevu misstated that a Democratic primary had happened last week in Nevada. The primary took place in Nebraska.

In a May 23 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misstated that Sterling Brown played in a playoff game against the Boston Celtics after being arrested; he suited up and played 27 minutes in a regular season game against the Brooklyn Nets.

In a May 20 Gizmos, Christina Bonnington misstated that Google introduced the first male voice option for its Google Assistant at its I/O conference. It had added a male voice in October.

In a May 18 Science, the image showing the range of spectrograms included the wrong spectrogram for “moderate Laurel.” It has been updated.

An image credit in a slideshow in a June 6, 2012, Brow Beat misidentified the illustrator of the cover of the 1953 edition of Fahrenheit 451. It was Joseph Mugnaini, not Joe Pernaciaro.

