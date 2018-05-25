Corrections

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of May 21

In a May 24 Family, Mark Joseph Stern mistakenly referred to the time period of the piece as the term of the George H.W. Bush administration.

In a May 24 Brow Beat, Lena Wilson misquoted Samantha Bee as saying, “We spend more than $6 million a year on this bloated, unaccountable, cruel department.” It’s $6 billion.

In a May 23 Good Fight, Yascha Mounk misidentified the organization Patriots and Pragmatists as Pragmatists and Patriots.

In a May 23 Politics, Osita Nwanevu misstated that a Democratic primary had happened last week in Nevada. The primary took place in Nebraska.

In a May 23 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misstated that Sterling Brown played in a playoff game against the Boston Celtics after being arrested; he suited up and played 27 minutes in a regular season game against the Brooklyn Nets.

In a May 20 Gizmos, Christina Bonnington misstated that Google introduced the first male voice option for its Google Assistant at its I/O conference. It had added a male voice in October.

In a May 18 Science, the image showing the range of spectrograms included the wrong spectrogram for “moderate Laurel.” It has been updated.

An image credit in a slideshow in a June 6, 2012, Brow Beat misidentified the illustrator of the cover of the 1953 edition of Fahrenheit 451. It was Joseph Mugnaini, not Joe Pernaciaro.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of May 21

Nick Greene

The Rockets Are One Game from the Finals. Could Chris Paul’s Hamstring Be the Warriors’ Salvation?

Heather Schwedel

We Went Back in Time to 2008 and Twitter Was Strangely Pleasant There

April Glaser

The LA Times Isn’t Letting Europeans Read Its Site Thanks to the EU’s New Internet Rules

April Glaser

Facebook Finally Unveiled Its Full Plan to Make the Next Election Less Awful Than the Last One

Daniel Engber

Do Dog-Show Judges Really Fondle Contestants’ Balls?

Aaron Mak

Report: Justice Department is Investigating Bitcoin Price Manipulation

Carina Julig

It’s Time for Us to Question Alcohol Brands’ Engagement With the LGBTQ Community

Rebecca Onion

Richard Liebowitz, the Failed Summit, and Trump’s “Animals”

Rachel Withers

An Amazon Echo Recorded a Couple’s Private Conversation and Sent It to a Contact. What the What?

Joshua Keating

The Trump Administration’s Treatment of South Korea Has Been Shameful

Jim Newell

What Is Even Going on With GOP Congressman Tom Garrett?

Most Read

Trump Just Handed Kim Jong-un a Major Win

Fred Kaplan

Sterling Brown Ran into the Store. Eight Minutes Later He Was on the Ground Arrested, Shameful Milwaukee Police Video Shows.

Elliot Hannon

Why Every Media Company Fears This Guy

Justin Peters

Jason Bateman Issues Inevitable Apology for That Disastrous New York Times Interview

Marissa Martinelli

We Now Know Why the Self-Driving Uber That Killed a Pedestrian Didn’t Brake

Henry Grabar

Trump Opponents on the Left and Right Can’t Afford to Shun One Another Now

Yascha Mounk