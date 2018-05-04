Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of April 30

In a May 2 Moneybox, Felix Salmon misstated that the Kusama show opened at the Hirshhorn Museum in February 2018. It opened in February 2017.

In a May 1 Brow Beat, Lena Wilson misidentified Charlamagne tha God as a rapper. He is a radio and television personality.

In a May 1 Politics, Jamelle Bouie misstated that Elbert Williams was lynched in 1914. It was 1940.

In a April 30 Food, Leslie Pariseau misspelled Jake Heimark’s last name.

In an April 30 Work, Haley Swenson misidentified the images’ photographer as Catherine D’Ignazio. It was Rebecca Rodriguez.

