Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of April 30

In a May 2 Moneybox, Felix Salmon misstated that the Kusama show opened at the Hirshhorn Museum in February 2018. It opened in February 2017.

In a May 1 Brow Beat, Lena Wilson misidentified Charlamagne tha God as a rapper. He is a radio and television personality.

In a May 1 Politics, Jamelle Bouie misstated that Elbert Williams was lynched in 1914. It was 1940.

In a April 30 Food, Leslie Pariseau misspelled Jake Heimark’s last name.

In an April 30 Work, Haley Swenson misidentified the images’ photographer as Catherine D’Ignazio. It was Rebecca Rodriguez.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.

