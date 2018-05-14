Dear Prudence

Dear Prudence Live Chat

For May 21, 2018.

By

Need help getting along with partners, relatives, co-workers, and people in general? Ask Dear Prudence! Daniel Mallory Ortberg takes your questions on manners, morals, and more. Please keep your questions succinct (recommended max. length is around 150 words). Submit yours ahead of time below:

Let’s chat!

Select which type of submission this is.

Then come back to this page at noon on Monday, when Daniel Mallory Ortberg will be online to answer your questions.

And there’s more…

Slate Plus members get more Dear Prudence. Every week, Daniel Mallory Ortberg answers more questions from readers, for members only. Members also get complete, ad-free episodes of the Dear Prudence podcast, and a host of other benefits—and they help support Slate’s journalism.

Membership starts at just $35 your first year. Join today.

Join Slate Plus
Advice Dear Prudence

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Chat with Dear Prudence

Rebecca Onion

Choking, Remixing, and Surviving Trump

Mark Joseph Stern

Justice Alito’s Fantastic Sports Betting Opinion Shows How Federalism Can Be Good for Liberals

Jim Newell

An Arizona Senate Candidate’s Painfully Obvious Rightward Shift on Immigration

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Explains That Lifting Sanctions on Huge Chinese Company Is OK Because It’s a Personal Favor for China’s President

Lena Wilson

Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Aisha Harris

Watch the First Trailer for Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman

Rachelle Hampton

Why Barn Weddings and No-Makeup Nuptials Are on the Rise

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! Our 50-Year-Old Friend Says He’s Fallen in Love With Our 19-Year-Old Daughter.

Stephanie Bernhard

A $50,000-a-Night Underwater Hotel Room in the Maldives Shows How Oblivious We Are to Climate Change

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Critics Question Whether Pastor Who Said Hitler Was Sent by God Was Good Choice to Speak at U.S. Embassy in Israel

Lena Wilson

Superman Actress Margot Kidder Has Died at 69

Most Read

Nigerian Woman Allegedly Kicked Off United Flight After White Man Complained of Her “Pungent” Odor

Daniel Politi

How to Survive Trump’s Presidency Without Losing Your Mind

Dahlia Lithwick

Arrested Development’s Season 4 Remix Is an Experiment Gone Horribly Wrong

Daniel Schroeder

Is It Normal to Get Incredibly, Irrationally Nervous About Telling Your Boss You’re Quitting?

Alison Green

The Pundit Pastor: How Robert Jeffress Became One of the Most Influential Trump Supporters in Christendom

Ruth Graham

Why the Apple Store Is Selling a Bike Helmet

Christina Bonnington