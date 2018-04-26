Open Thread Review and Recap: What Did You Think of The Americans Season 6, Episode 5?

Are you watching the final season of The Americans? Please join other Slate readers in an Open Thread discussion of Episode 5 in the comment section on this page. And make sure to listen to Slate’s insider podcast. (Editor’s note: This conversation may include spoilers.)

This is an experimental expansion of Slate’s Open Threads. Send feedback to commenting@slate.com.

Please review Slate’s commenting policies. Though our moderators try to allow Open Thread discussions like this one a little more room to breathe, civility is expected.

Find other discussions in the Open Thread archive.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!