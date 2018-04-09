Au Clair de la Lune, in This Week’s Open Thread

The earliest known audio recording was produced on this day in 1860 on a phonautograph invented by Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville. You may use the comment thread on this page to appraise this vintage rendition of “Au Clair de la Lune,” which can be heard here, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

