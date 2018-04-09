Au Clair de la Lune, in This Week’s Open Thread

Open Thread

Au Clair de la Lune

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of April 9.

The earliest known audio recording was produced on this day in 1860 on a phonautograph invented by Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville. You may use the comment thread on this page to appraise this vintage rendition of “Au Clair de la Lune,” which can be heard here, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!

