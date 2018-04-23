Open Thread

Nothing but Water, Hops, and Barley

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of April 23.

After this day in 1516, Bavarian brewers couldn’t put anything in their beer except water, hops, and barley following the adoption of a beer-purity law known as the Reinheitsgebot. You may use the comment thread on this page to debate whether this restriction has inhibited the growth of the German craft-brewery scene, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Amy Adams Is on Pins and Needles in the Teaser Trailer for HBO’s Sharp Objects Miniseries

Reinheitsgebot, in This Week’s Open Thread

Dan Kois

Harry Potter on Broadway Will Make Parents Believe They Can Be Wizards

Nick Greene

Oh No, The Cleveland Cavaliers May Have Ordered Too Many Suits

Matthew Dessem

Shania Twain Says She Would Have Voted for Donald Trump Because “He Seemed Honest”

Matthew Dessem

Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried Go Off the Grid in the Trailer for Anon

Daniel Politi

The Last Known Person Born in the 19th Century Dies in Japan at 117

Nick Greene

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Dunks Come Naturally; the Mean-Mugging Requires Practice

Daniel Politi

Watch Kellyanne Conway Slam CNN Anchor for Asking About Husband’s Tweets

Daniel Politi

Trump Mistakenly Claims North Korea Has Agreed to “Denuclearization”

Daniel Politi

Seminude Gunman Kills Four, Injures Two at Waffle House in Tennessee

Daniel Politi

ISIS Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 50 Outside Afghanistan Voter Registration Center

Most Read

Neo-Nazi Counterprotesters Met by Aggressive Military Police Force in Georgia

Daniel Politi

Who the Heck Are Mr. Magoo and Mr. Peepers, Anyway?

Matthew Dessem

Trump Takes Aim at Washington Post, Denies He Ever Called Jeff Sessions Mr. Magoo

Daniel Politi

Seminude Gunman Kills Four, Injures Two at Waffle House in Tennessee

Daniel Politi

Verne Troyer Has Died at 49

Matthew Dessem

Shania Twain Says She Would Have Voted for Donald Trump Because “He Seemed Honest”

Matthew Dessem