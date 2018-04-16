An Extremely Stimulated Imagination, in This Week’s Open Thread

The far out effects of lysergic acid diethylamide, more popularly known as LSD, were discovered on this day in 1943, after a Swiss scientist named Albert Hofmann accidentally ingested a small amount of the drug during the course of his lab work. You may use the comment section on this page to conjure up a “kaleidoscopic play of colors” akin to the one Hofmann reports having experienced, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

