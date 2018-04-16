An Extremely Stimulated Imagination, in This Week’s Open Thread

Open Thread

An Extremely Stimulated Imagination

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of April 16.

The far out effects of lysergic acid diethylamide, more popularly known as LSD, were discovered on this day in 1943, after a Swiss scientist named Albert Hofmann accidentally ingested a small amount of the drug during the course of his lab work. You may use the comment section on this page to conjure up a “kaleidoscopic play of colors” akin to the one Hofmann reports having experienced, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate's journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus.

