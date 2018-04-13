Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of April 9

In an April 11 Politics, Josh Voorhees misstated that a Wisconsin congressional election between Randy Bryce and Paul Nehlen would be the second between a Bernie Sanders–backed Democrat and an avowed anti-Semitic Republican nominee, alluding to an Illinois congressional race. While a different white nationalist won the GOP nomination in Illinois’ 3rd Congressional district, the Sanders-backed challenger there lost to the Democratic incumbent in March.

In an April 10 Industry, Will Oremus misspelled Sen. John Thune’s first name.

In an April 10 Music, Carl Wilson mischaracterized the Ike–and–Tina Turner biopic that Jay-Z and Cardi B reference as a TV movie. What’s Love Got to Do With It was a theatrical release.

In an April 9 Brow Beat, Lena Wilson misidentified A Quiet Place as John Krasinski’s directorial debut. It is his third film as director.

In an April 5 Brow Beat, Lena Wilson misidentified Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard as Sam Gibbard.

In a March 28 Politics, Osita Nwanevu misstated that Kevin Williamson has argued that women who receive abortions should be executed. He has argued that women who receive abortions should be imprisoned or executed in line with existing penalties for homicide.

In an Aug. 3, 2012, Books, Dan Kois misidentified the character Peter Zell from Ben Winters’ The Last Policeman as Peter Fell.

