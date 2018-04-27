Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of April 23

In an April 26 Interrogation, Isaac Chotiner misquoted Lawrence Wright as saying the AR-15 is a “dual-shooter gun.” Wright said it was a “school shooter gun.”

Due to an editing error, an April 25 Brow Beat misstated that Lyor Cohen is rumored to become Kanye West’s new manager. The source of that rumor was an outdated article.

In an April 25 Brow Beat, Marissa Martinelli misstated that Bob Dorough wrote the song “I’m Just a Bill.” It was written by Dave Frishberg.

In an April 25 Slatest, Laura Miller misstated that Joseph James DeAngelo worked as a police officer in the city of Exeter, California, from 1975 through 1979. He worked for the Exeter Police Department from 1975 to 1976, then left to work for the Auburn, California, Police Department from 1976 to 1979.

In an April 24 Brow Beat, Lena Wilson misidentified Gloria Steinem as an “activist academic.” Steinem’s website describes her as a “writer, lecturer, political activist, and feminist organizer.”

In an April 24 Medical Examiner, Susan Kruglinska misspelled Valerie Van Leer-Greenberg’s first name.

In an April 24 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misstated that the value of the mortgage interest deduction was set to fall from $59.9 million to $25 million. It’s from $59.9 billion to $25 billion.

In an April 24 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misidentified Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Mitch Rubin as Michael Rubin.

In an April 24 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misidentified the Department of Veterans Affairs as the Veterans Administration.

In an April 23 Brow Beat, Lena Wilson misidentified the Saturday Night Live character Stefon as Stefan.

In an April 23 Slatest, Molly Olmstead misstated that Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking’s apartment was in Morton, Tennessee. He lived earlier in Morton, Illinois, but his current apartment is near the Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.

In an April 22 Sports, Nick Greene misidentified Bojan Bogdanovic as Bogdan Bogdanovic.

In an April 12 Jurisprudence, Rob Gunther misstated that Harold D. Stump was a judge in Illinois’ Dekalb County Circuit Court. He was a judge in Indiana’s Dekalb County Circuit Court.

