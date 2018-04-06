Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of April 2

In an April 5 Brow Beat, Lena Wilson misspelled Karen Han’s last name.

In an April 5 Brow Beat, Joshua Keating misstated that Black Panther will be the first movie shown in Saudi Arabia since a ban on public movie screenings was lifted. It will be the first shown in a permanent movie theater. Screenings have been held since January in temporary locations.

In an April 4 Future Tense, Stephanie Tam misspelled professor Kartik Hosanagar’s last name.

In an April 3 Family, Rachelle Hampton mischaracterized the date a viral photo of Devonte Hart and Bret Barnum was taken. It was Nov. 25, 2014.

In an April 2 Good Fight, Yascha Mounk misidentified Jeff Bezos as the owner of Amazon. He is the CEO of Amazon, a publicly traded company.

In an April 2 Jurisprudence, Jed Shugerman misstated that a key drafter at the Philadelphia Convention, referring to Gouverneur Morris, cited the secret Treaty of Dover episode to explain the Emoluments Clause. He discussed it at the convention, but he did not cite it to explain emoluments.

