Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of April 16

In an April 19 Brow Beat, Lena Wilson misstated when Paranormal Activity was released. It was in 2007, not 2002.

In an April 17 Better Life Lab, Elizabeth Shackney misstated that AmeriCorps was founded in 1965. AmeriCorps was founded in 1993. It incorporated VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America), a volunteer organization started in 1965, at that time.

In an April 17 Brow Beat, Lena Wilson misidentified Carl Kasell as a game-show host. He did not host, but he was a judge and scorekeeper on the show Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me.

In an April 17 Brow Beat, Lena Wilson misstated that Jeff Bridges would play Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird adaptation for Broadway. Jeff Daniels has been cast in the role.

In an April 17 Food, Lena Wilson misspelled Sampson Dolly-King’s first name.

In an April 17 Future Tense, Dillon Roseen misspelled Endgame CEO Nathaniel Fick’s first name.

In an April 17 Jurisprudence, Simone Weichselbaum misidentified the Justice Department entity that warned cities against withholding cooperation from immigration authorities. It was the Office of Justice Programs, not the inspector general.

In an April 17 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled Game of Thrones character Jaime Lannister’s first name.

In an April 17 Slatest, Molly Olmstead misstated that Oklahoma legislators passed a $500 increase in funding for schools. They increased school funding by $500 million.

In an April 16 Metropolis, Thomas J. Campanella misstated that all but one woman involved in Retake Roma were foreigners. Co-founder Paola Carra is also Italian.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.