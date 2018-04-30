Open Thread

Hoover Gets His Dam

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of April 30.

A dispute over the naming of a large concrete arch-gravity dam on the Colorado River was resolved on this day in 1947, following President Harry Truman’s signing of a congressional resolution that restored the name of the structure to Hoover Dam in honor of the 31st president, Herbert Hoover. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the naming of mammoth public works projects, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Hoover Gets His Dam, in This Week’s Open Thread

Matthew Dessem

WHCA President Backs Away From Michelle Wolf, Who She Refers to Only as “The Entertainer”

Nick Greene

Does It Matter That LeBron Commits a Lane Violation Every Time He Shoots a Free Throw?

Matthew Dessem

Avengers: Infinity War Is Avenging Its Way to Box Office Records

Jordan Weissmann

Robin Hanson Might Be America’s Creepiest Economist

Matthew Dessem

Here’s a White House Correspondents’ Dinner Routine We All Can Enjoy

Daniel Politi

Ronny Jackson Reportedly Won’t Return to Job as Trump’s Physician

Daniel Politi

Parkland Survivors Mock NRA for Banning Guns During Pence Speech at Convention

Nick Greene

Shaq’s Gas Tank Theory Proves Inside the NBA Is the Best Math Show On TV

Daniel Politi

Comey Calls GOP-Led House Intelligence Committee Russia Probe “a Wreck”

Daniel Politi

Watch Trump Struggle and Fail to Control Unruly Umbrella as Metaphor for His Presidency

Nick Greene

LeBron James Leads Cavs to Game 7 Win, Lies to His Family in the Process

Most Read

There’s New Evidence Trump Obstructed Justice in the House Intelligence Committee’s Minority Report

Ryan Goodman

Watch Michelle Wolf’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner Monologue Taking Aim at Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Elliot Hannon

Rachel Maddow Joins More Than 60 Women Supporting Tom Brokaw Amid Harassment Claims

Daniel Politi

Trump Says Michelle Wolf “Bombed” at Correspondents’ Dinner. Many Journalists Agree.

Daniel Politi

Alfie Evans, British Toddler at Heart of Intense Legal Battle, Dies

Daniel Politi

LeBron James Leads Cavs to Game 7 Win, Lies to His Family in the Process

Nick Greene