Hoover Gets His Dam, in This Week’s Open Thread

A dispute over the naming of a large concrete arch-gravity dam on the Colorado River was resolved on this day in 1947, following President Harry Truman’s signing of a congressional resolution that restored the name of the structure to Hoover Dam in honor of the 31st president, Herbert Hoover. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the naming of mammoth public works projects, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!