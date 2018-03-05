Your New ZX81, in This Week’s Open Thread

The ZX81, a pioneering personal computer made by Sinclair Research, went on sale on this day in 1981. You may use the comment thread on this page to recall your earliest computer hardware purchases, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

