Your New ZX81, in This Week’s Open Thread

Open Thread

Your New ZX81

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of March 5.

The ZX81, a pioneering personal computer made by Sinclair Research, went on sale on this day in 1981. You may use the comment thread on this page to recall your earliest computer hardware purchases, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!

