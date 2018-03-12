Very Meta, in This Week’s Open Thread

It was during this week one year ago that this community inaugurated Slate’s first Open Thread, here, to mark the 450th anniversary of the Battle of Oosterwheel. A lengthy conversation ensued, and its participants decided to meet weekly thenceforth, to observe the passing of time in freewheeling discourse about such sundry topics as may otherwise escape the attention of this site’s readers. You may use the comment thread on this page to applaud your fellow commenters, who, in sum, now regularly expend more than 50,000 Livefyre units in each week’s forum, or to pursue other points of off-topic discussion.

Thanks to Carlton Fisk for suggesting this week’s topic. Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!