In a March 6 Medical Examiner, Amy Mackinnon misidentified Julia Greenstein as Julie Greenstein.

In a March 6 Outward, Evan Urquhart misstated that drag, as an art form, was created by and for transgender women.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections at the bottom of each article.