Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of March 26

Due to a production error a March 29 El Gabfest en Español show page misstated the third host of the episode. It’s Fernando Pizarro, not Ariel Moutsatsos.

In a March 28 Future Tense, Alex Barasch misstated the number of countries and territories where Grindr is used. It is 234, not 232. Barasch also misspelled Trever Faden’s first name.

In a March 28 Industry, Jaime Dunaway misidentified the number of times the #DeleteFacebook hashtag was mentioned on March 20. It was used more than 40,000 times, not more than 40 million times.

In a March 28 Future Tense, Aaron Mak misstated that Tim Cook’s interview with Recode and MSNBC would air this Friday. It is scheduled to air on April 6.

In a March 28 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misidentified director J.J. Abrams’ wife, Katie McGrath, as an actress; she works in public relations. Voorhees also misstated Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley’s age. He is now 38, not 37.

In a March 28 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that the family of Kirsten Gillibrand’s father, Doug Rutnik, had been influential in New York for many generations. Rutnik married into a family that had been influential for one previous generation. The post also misstated that Gillibrand’s father helped her get a job with Hillary Clinton’s 2000 campaign. Gillibrand came to Clinton’s attention by volunteering and fundraising for the 2000 campaign without any involvement by her father.

In a March 27 Sports, Nick Greene misstated that Duke lost to Lehigh in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2011. The game took place in 2012.

In a March 26 Brow Beat, Marissa Martinelli misspelled actor Stephen Tobolowsky’s last name.

In a March 22 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misstated that Los Angeles’ new linkage fee applied to new homes in Culver City. Culver City is not part of the city of L.A., so the linkage fee is not applicable there.

Due to an editing error, a March 16 Picks misstated the rating and review numbers for all the products. They have been corrected.

