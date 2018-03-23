Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of March 19

Due to a production error, a photo caption in a March 22 Brow Beat misidentified Michael Hyatt of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as Lorraine Toussaint.

In a March 22 Life, Benjamin Frisch misspelled Seth Meyers’ last name.

In a March 21 Brow Beat, Lena Wilson misstated that Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood addressed the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The show covered the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

In a March 21 Future Tense, Henry Grabar misidentified the supervising driver in a fatal autonomous Uber crash as a man. She is a woman.

In a March 21 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misidentified Bloomberg Law reporter Ben Penn as Ben Parr.

In a March 21 Science, Geoff Fox misspelled Laina Rusk’s first name and misidentified Nick Russo as being in Lansing, Michigan, when he is based in Flint.

In a March 20 Work, Alieza Durana misspelled researcher Jonathan Morduch’s last name.

A March 19 Metropolis incorrectly identified the FIU-Sweetwater UniversityCity Bridge as a cable-stayed bridge; it was a truss bridge. The article also said steel is weak in compression and good in tension; in fact it is good in both. It described camber as a dangerous bend in the slab; in fact it is a slight upward bend that is not necessarily dangerous. And it incorrectly described Tamiami Trail as the only east-west highway in South Florida.

In a March 19 Industry, April Glaser misstated the city in Myanmar where Tin Htet Paing is based. She is based in Yangon, not Hpakant.

In a March 19 Brow Beat, Laura Miller misstated that a University of Georgia archive is not credited as the source of broadcast-news footage used in the podcast Atlanta Monster. The archive is credited at the end of the first episode.

In a March 17 Industry, April Glaser misspelled the name of the platform Mechanical Turk.

In a March 16 Jurisprudence, Dahlia Lithwick misstated that a lawsuit against Alex Jones and others was filed by a Georgetown law school clinic that also sued to enjoin private armed militias. The militias lawsuit was filed by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, not the Georgetown clinic.

In a March 15 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misstated that President Trump won Pennsylvania by 20 points in the 2016 presidential election. He won Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District by that margin; he won the state as a whole by less than 1 percentage point.

