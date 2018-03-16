Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of March 12

In a March 15 Jurisprudence, Jeremy Stahl mischaracterized comments made by Seth Abramson and other political commentators regarding Stormy Daniels’ contract with Donald Trump. These comments suggested her contract is unlikely to be enforced, not that it is unenforceable.

In a March 14 Future Tense, a photo caption misidentified a village in Nepal as Chheplung. It is Ghat.

In a March 14 Slatest, Molly Olmstead misstated that Deborah Wesson Gibson came forward about her relationship with Moore in December. She first spoke out in November. Additionally, Olmstead misstated Moore’s age at the time of their relationship. He was 34, not 32.

In a March 13 Brow Beat, Lena Wilson misspelled Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni’s last name.

In a March 13 Future Tense, Aaron Mak misstated the day the air taxi service Cora was unveiled. It was Monday, not Tuesday.

In a March 13 Life, Rachelle Hampton misspelled Jeet Heer’s name.

In a March 13 War Stories, Fred Kaplan misstated that the Senate never confirmed Gina Haspel as director of the National Clandestine Service due to protest within the Senate Intelligence Committee. The Senate does not formally confirm appointments to that post.

In a March 12 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misstated that Michael Caine won a Best Actor Oscar for The Cider House Rules. The Oscar was for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

