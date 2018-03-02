Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Feb. 26

In a March 1 Television, Willa Paskin misstated that a crocodile appears in an early episode in Season 2 of Atlanta. It’s an alligator.

In a March 1 War Stories, Fred Kaplan misstated that a line from Three Days of the Condor was spoken by a character played by John Gielgud. It was John Houseman.

In a Feb. 28 Better Life Lab, Alieza Durana and Haley Swenson misstated that nine OECD countries offer additional paid leave to single parents. Five OECD countries do.

In a Feb. 28 Science, Daniel Engber misstated that Brian Wansink and Koert van Ittersum launched a new science journal on their own. They were guest editors for its inaugural issue.

In a Feb. 28 Slatest, Henry Grabar misspelled HUD spokesman Raffi Williams’ first name. Grabar also misstated that Ben Carson’s office spent $35,000 on furniture. The amount spent was $31,561.

In a Feb. 28 Users, Heather Schwedel misstated that “Hope, You Had the Time of Your Life” was a reference to Dirty Dancing. It’s a lyric in a Green Day song.

In a Feb. 27 Interrogation, Isaac Chotiner misquoted Michael Idov as saying the U.S. is as “upset” with Russia as the Russians had fantasized. He said “obsessed.”

In a Feb. 27 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that the Museum of African American History and Culture is the closest Smithsonian museum to the White House. The Renwick Gallery is closer.

In a Feb. 27 Work, Rebecca Gale misidentified SEAM as Sober Executives in Advertising, Marketing & Marketing. It’s Sober Executives in Advertising, Media & Marketing.

In a Feb. 26 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated the number of days that had passed since the Parkland, Florida, shooting. It was 12 days at the time of the post, not 17.

In a Feb. 26 Sports, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated the value of a dinner that was offered to a college basketball recruit. It was $37.35, not $37.15.

In a Feb. 22 Future Tense, Tonya Riley misstated that Ken Prewitt is the vice president for Global Centers at Columbia University. He is the former vice president.

In a Nov. 7, 2017, Jurisprudence, Artin Afkhami misstated that the FBI began monitoring Carter Page’s communications in the summer of 2014. CNN reported that, according U.S. officials briefed on the probe, he had been monitored since 2014, but the report did not specify summer and has not been officially confirmed.

