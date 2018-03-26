A New Species of Monster, in This Week’s Open Thread

Monday is the etymological anniversary of the word gerrymander, a portmanteau of Gerry and salamander that made its earliest known appearance on this day in 1812, in a Boston Gazette political cartoon entitled “The Gerry-mander: a New Species of Monster.” You may use the comment section on this page to discuss the political legacy of Elbridge Gerry, or to pursue other points of freewheeling, off-topic discussion.

