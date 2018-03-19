The Wreck of the Emley Moor, in This Week’s Open Thread

Several million Brits were left without BBC service after the sudden collapse of the Emley Moor transmitting tower on this day in 1969. You may use the comment section on this page to discuss this and other structural failures, or to pursue other points of freewheeling, off-topic discussion.

