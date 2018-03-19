The Wreck of the Emley Moor, in This Week’s Open Thread

Open Thread

The Wreck of the Emley Moor

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of March 19.

Several million Brits were left without BBC service after the sudden collapse of the Emley Moor transmitting tower on this day in 1969. You may use the comment section on this page to discuss this and other structural failures, or to pursue other points of freewheeling, off-topic discussion.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!

