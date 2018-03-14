We Want to Expand Our Coverage of Voting Rights—and We Need Your Help

Slate Fare

Support Our Voting Rights Coverage

Help Slate report on gerrymandering, voter suppression, and other threats to democracy.

By

A voter at the ballot box.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Ever since Slate launched 22 years ago, our writers have been dedicated to highlighting an issue that’s central to our democracy and our self-conception as Americans: the principle of one person, one vote.

Our coverage of voting rights has been consistently sharp, informed, and vital. Mark Joseph Stern has tracked the Supreme Court’s progress on gerrymandering and provided analysis you won’t find anywhere else. Dahlia Lithwick has probed the ugly history, and the consequences, of voter ID requirements. Jeremy Stahl has investigated the suspicious destruction of data from Georgia’s vulnerable election system. And Jamelle Bouie has made the case for a constitutional amendment establishing the right to vote.

We’ve written about the ongoing need for the Voting Rights Act and its death at the hands of Chief Justice John Roberts. We’ve explored how voter ID laws discriminate against women, how the concept of “voter fraud” makes no sense, and how the right tries to rationalize voter suppression. We’ve examined the mysterious disappearance of an “electoral integrity” group, explained the danger posed by our decrepit election infrastructure, and even turned the country’s most egregious congressional gerrymanders into an interactive jigsaw puzzle.

With the 2018 midterms approaching, we want to do more. That’s why we’re asking you to help us expand our coverage of gerrymandering, disenfranchisement, voter suppression, and other threats to democracy.

Thousands of Slate readers have already joined Slate Plus to help support our journalism, and we couldn’t be more grateful. If you haven’t joined yet—or you’re a Plus member who wants to contribute even more—click here to help fund this important work.

Gabriel Roth

Gabriel Roth is a Slate senior editor and the editorial director of Slate Plus.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Inkoo Kang

The New Tomb Raider Finds a Different Way of Admiring Female Bodies

Jacob Brogan

Google Invented a Cool New System for Mapping the World

Ben Mathis-Lilley

NRA Responds to National Walkout Honoring Students Killed by AR-15 by Tweeting Glamour Photo of AR-15

Heather Schwedel

It’s Pi Day. Here, Do Some Math While Looking at (a Frankly Absurd Amount of) Pie.

Mallory Ortberg

Help! A Stranger Exposed Himself to Me in Public. My Husband Says It’s No Big Deal.

Jamelle Bouie

Conor Lamb Shows How Democrats Can Win in Trump Country

Gabriel Roth

We Want to Expand Our Coverage of Voting Rights—and We Need Your Help

Molly Olmstead

Students Walk Out of Thousands of Schools to Honor Parkland Victims, Protest Gun Violence

Jeff Hauser

How Jeff Sessions Is Sneaking Trump Allies Into Key DOJ Positions That Normally Require Senate Confirmation

Rebecca Onion

National Geographic Has Always Depended on Exoticism. Can It Escape Its Past?

Marissa Martinelli

Leia Is Happy as a Tribble and Tarkin Has No Puppets in This Star Wars Bad Lip Reading Earworm

Molly Olmstead

A Roy Moore Accuser Runs for Office

Most Read

Why White Evangelicals Abandoned Their Principles for Donald Trump

Isaac Chotiner

How Do I Protect My Trans Child From His Judgmental Relatives?

Carvell Wallace

Rex Tillerson Reportedly Learned He Was Fired From Trump’s Tweet

Molly Olmstead

Chuck Schumer’s Statement on the Meltdown of the Executive Branch Is So Feeble It’s Almost Impressive

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Rex Tillerson Was the Most Passive Secretary of State in a Century

Fred Kaplan

Oh Good. Support for Democracy Is a Partisan Issue Now.

Yascha Mounk