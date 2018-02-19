A Colossal Eruption, in This Week’s Open Thread

Huaynaputina, a stratovolcano located in present-day Peru, exploded catastrophically on this day in 1600. You may use the comment thread on this page to talk about how the resultant volcanic winter precipitated the Russian famine of 1601 or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

