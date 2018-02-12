Open Thread

Coming Down to Earth

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Feb. 12.

A massive iron meteorite fell to earth in a mountain range in southeastern Russia on this day in 1947, one of the largest impact events observed during the 20th century. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the Sikhote-Alin meteorite or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Justin Peters

Bronze Medalist Adam Rippon is Winning the Winter Olympics

Coming Down to Earth, in This Week’s Open Thread

Matthew Dessem

Get Out and Call Me by Your Name Win at the WGA Awards

Isaac Chotiner

Pakistan Has Lost Its Moral Leader

Josh Levin

Mirai Nagasu Is the Third Woman to Do a Triple Axel in the Olympics. Watch All Three.

Matthew Dessem

Oh No, Michael Haneke Weighed in on #MeToo

Most Engaging

Rob Porter’s History of Domestic Abuse Wasn’t a Secret. It’s Just That No One Cared.

Dahlia Lithwick

L.L. Bean Has Ended Unlimited Returns, and I Am Fairly Certain It’s My Fault

Justin Peters

North Korea’s Cheer Squad Is a Mesmerizing, Charming Propaganda Victory for Kim Jong-un

Justin Peters

“It’s a Really Weird One”

Isaac Chotiner

The inside scoop on the New York Times’ Russian spy story from the guy who reported it.