Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Feb. 5

In a Feb. 8 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled Dwyane Wade’s first name.

In a Feb. 7 Politics, Jamelle Bouie misstated that the U.S. Supreme Court had affirmed a decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court had rejected an appeal of that decision.

In a Feb. 7 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated in the headline that both of White House aide Rob Porter’s ex-wives accused him of punching and choking them. Only his first wife alleges those specific actions. Mathis-Lilley also misidentified the site that broke the story as a British tabloid. The DailyMail.com is U.S.-based.

In a Feb. 7 Slatest, Molly Olmstead misstated that Wynn Resorts owns the casinos Mirage, Treasure Island, and the Bellagio. Wynn founded these casinos, but his company no longer owns them.

In a Feb. 7 War Stories, Fred Kaplan cited out-of-date numbers of American nuclear weapons. In the U.S. arsenal, there are currently 400 land-based ICBMS, not 440; 280 submarine-launched ballistic missiles, not 288; and 60 nuclear-capable bombers, not 113. These submarines and bombers are capable of holding 2,768 nuclear bombs, not 2,070.

In a Feb. 6 Interrogation, Isaac Chotiner misstated Steve Coll’s academic affiliation. He is the dean of the Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University, not at NYU.

In a Feb. 5 Ad Report Card, Justin Peters misspelled Missy Elliott’s last name.

In a Feb. 5 Sports, Henry Grabar misstated the number of celebration-related arrests in Philadelphia after Sunday’s Super Bowl. Early Monday, the mayor’s office had reported three arrests, but as of publication time, the police commissioner had reported four.

In a Feb. 5 Sports, Justin Peters misidentified Craig Morton as having played for the Cowboys in Super Bowl XII. He played for the Broncos. It also misidentified the 42nd-best Super Bowl as the 10th worst. It is the 11th worst.

In a Feb. 1 Science, Frank Bures said that white matter tract changes are a sign of mass hysteria, when in fact the connection has not yet been researched, though white matter abnormalities are associated with functional disorders like those seen in the Cuban case.

