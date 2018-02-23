Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Feb. 19

In a Feb. 22 Politics, Christina Cauterucci misstated when the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting happened. It was in the summer of 2016, not 2017.

In a Feb. 22 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ first name.

In a Feb. 21 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misspelled commentator Jesse Watters’ last name.

Due to an editing error, a Feb. 21 Future Tense misstated the date when the Federal Communications Commission published the repeal of net neutrality rules. It was Thursday, not Tuesday.

In a Feb. 21 Moneybox, Henry Grabar misidentified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a Feb. 20 Interrogation, Isaac Chotiner misidentified Steven Pinker’s book The Better Angels of Our Nature as The Better Angles of Our Nature.

In a Feb. 20 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misstated that Sean Duffy and his wife, Rachel, were castmates on Real World: Boston. They met as participants on Road Rules: All Stars.

In a Feb. 19 Slatest, Lila Thulin misidentified Philadelphia as Pennsylvania’s capital. The state’s capital is Harrisburg.

