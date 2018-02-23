Slate Fare

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Feb. 19

In a Feb. 22 Politics, Christina Cauterucci misstated when the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting happened. It was in the summer of 2016, not 2017.

In a Feb. 22 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ first name.

In a Feb. 21 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misspelled commentator Jesse Watters’ last name.

Due to an editing error, a Feb. 21 Future Tense misstated the date when the Federal Communications Commission published the repeal of net neutrality rules. It was Thursday, not Tuesday.

In a Feb. 21 Moneybox, Henry Grabar misidentified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a Feb. 20 Interrogation, Isaac Chotiner misidentified Steven Pinker’s book The Better Angels of Our Nature as The Better Angles of Our Nature.

In a Feb. 20 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misstated that Sean Duffy and his wife, Rachel, were castmates on Real World: Boston. They met as participants on Road Rules: All Stars.

In a Feb. 19 Slatest, Lila Thulin misidentified Philadelphia as Pennsylvania’s capital. The state’s capital is Harrisburg.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections at the bottom of each article.

