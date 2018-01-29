The Mantra-Rock Dance, in This Week’s Open Thread

 Skip to the content

Open Thread

The Mantra-Rock Dance

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Jan 29.

What one observer called the “the major spiritual event of the San Francisco hippie era,” the Mantra-Rock Dance, went down on this day in 1967. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the public relations efforts of the Hare Krishna movement or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

