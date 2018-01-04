 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Brow Beat

Watch the Enchanting Opening Scene From Mary and the Witch’s Flower

By
Jan 04, 2018, 12:35 PM

GKIDS Films has released the first two and a half minutes of Mary and the Witch’s Flower ahead of the film’s U.S. release on Jan. 19, and the clip is every bit as enchanting as we could hope for. The animated feature is the first from Studio Ponoc, the company founded by Hiromasa Yonebayashi and Yoshiaki Nishimura, two veterans of Japan’s esteemed animation giant, Studio Ghibli. The film’s opening scene sees a witch pulling off the heist of enchanted flower seeds—only to drop them during her getaway, with magical results.

When the first trailer for Mary and the Witch’s Flower was released almost a year ago, I noted a number of similarities between the new film and the usual Ghibli fare, including a female protagonist, a reverence for nature, plenty of red hair, and a preoccupation with heights. We can now add “big-eyed, fantastic creatures” to that list; the witch’s amorphous minions, who seem to be made entirely of water, are every bit as intriguing as Spirited Away’s soot sprites or Princess Mononoke’s tree spirits.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

Most Recent

Elliot Hannon

Woman Who Accused Roy Moore of Sexual Abuse When She Was 14 Sues Him for Defamation

Carl Wilson

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Takes Apart How Pop Songs Make Us Nuts

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Is Steve Bannon Getting Impeached at Breitbart?

Jamelle Bouie

Trump Voter Fraud Commission May Be Gone, but the GOP Will Keep Fighting to Suppress Votes

Joshua Keating

This Is Not the First Time the U.S. Has Tried to Play Hardball With Pakistan

Beth Van Schaack

A Trump Judicial Nominee Wrote One of the Infamous Bush-Era “Torture Memos”

Most Engaging

The Last Jedi Isn’t for the Fans—It’s About the Fans

Andrew Kahn

We’ve Been Told We’re Living in a Post-Truth Age. Don’t Believe It.

Daniel Engber

Take the Latest Explosive Trump/Bannon Stories in the Context of Their Source, a Notoriously Unreliable Narrator

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump to New Jersey: Drop Dead

Henry Grabar