“Guys, I don’t know how to break this to you, but I think the president might be racist.” Still via Youtube

Donald “I Am the Least Racist Person” Trump provided further evidence on Thursday that he is, in fact, a substantially racist person during a meeting with lawmakers in which he referred to African countries and Haiti as “shithole” countries, according to a Washington Post report. He also suggested in the same meeting that the U.S. should be taking more immigrants from Norway, instead.

Naturally, late night hosts had a field day.

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah explained that the late-breaking news of Trump’s comments had actually forced the show to abandon a more positive segment they had planned, about how Trump’s attitude may have actually helped with the talks between North and South Korea. Instead, Noah had to tell his audience about this not-so-shocking development instead: “Guys, I don’t know how to break this to you, but I think the president might be racist.”

“Personally, as someone from South Shithole, I’m offended, Mr. President,” continued Noah, who is South African. “Because not only does he think brown countries are shitholes, he thinks, what, we’re never gonna know what he said? Don’t get me wrong, it might take a few weeks, but as soon as the news donkey reaches our village, we’ll be so mad.”

As for Trump’s preferred country for immigrants, Noah noted that Trump could not have picked a less ambiguous choice than Norway, joking, “They’re so white, they wear moonscreen.”

Jimmy Kimmel also took the sarcastic route, telling his audience, “I’m sure the fact that the countries he described as shitholes are mostly populated by people of color and the immigrants he wants from Norway are not is just a coincidence,” he said. “Because if it wasn’t, it would mean we voted for a racist and we’d have to get pitchforks and chase him out of the White House.”

Even more surprising to Kimmel is the White House’s initial lack of a denial when responding to the report. But as horrible as the comment was, Kimmel did find one silver lining: At least the story forced Wolf Blitzer to say “s-hole” on CNN all day long.

Stephen Colbert weighed in on the controversy over on The Late Show, trotting out his best Trump impression and disputing what, exactly, qualifies as a “shithole” country. As he wryly noted, whatever Trump might think of Haiti, it has at least one thing going for it: “Donald Trump isn’t their president.”