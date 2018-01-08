“I Wish I Had More Middle Fingers”: Watch the First Trailer for Rose McGowan’s Post-Weinstein Docuseries

Rose McGowan. Aaron Thornton/Getty Images

In the midst of the fallout from the Harvey Weinstein allegations, actress Rose McGowan has become one of the most prominent voices in the #MeToo movement (although she typically prefers the hashtag #RoseArmy). McGowan has accused Weinstein of raping her during a hotel-room meeting in 1997 and had previously reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein. However, she began making renewed accusations against Weinstein last year after learning that the settlement had no confidentiality clause. (Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.)

Most recently, McGowan has been using Twitter to speak out about Weinstein and the industry, including criticizing Golden Globes attendees who wore black as “Hollywood fakery.” She also has a couple of projects on the way: her memoir, Brave, and a five-part docuseries called Citizen Rose, both of which come out on Jan. 30. In the first trailer, McGowan can be seen greeting supporters and speaking about her experiences, saying at one point, “I wish I had more middle fingers.”

The series will debut on E!, a network that got caught up in its own drama while presenting the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday—as Debra Messing and others pointed out, E! recently lost a female employee over a dispute about unequal pay.