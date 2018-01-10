 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Bill Hader’s New HBO Series Looks a Lot Like The Disaster Artist, With Murder

Jan 10, 2018

If you watched The Disaster Artist and thought, If only this movie had more gangsters and assassins, then have I got a show for you! Bill Hader and Alec Berg’s new HBO series, which premieres March 25, is very much in the spirit of the Tommy Wiseau biopic, in that it stars Hader as a goofy dreamer who wants to be an actor despite having no talent for the craft. There’s even a scene of Hader’s character, Barry, struggling to perform a scene from Macbeth in an acting class that will have you, along with his classmates, cringing and muttering “Don’t quit your day job.”

Where Barry introduces a twist is that the character’s day job isn’t something normal like bartending or waiting tables, but killing people for money. That will no doubt make for some very funny contrast between Hader-as-hitman and Hader-as-terrible-actor, especially in his interactions with Henry Winkler as acting coach Gene Cousineau.

The show also stars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, and Anthony Carrigan. Hader, who is best known for his roles on Saturday Night Live and Documentary Now!, is also pulling a real-life Tommy Wiseau, in that he’s not only starring in the series but also writing, executive producing, and directing.

