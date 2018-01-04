Watch Tiffany Haddish Give One of the Greatest Acceptance Speeches of All Time at the NYFCC Awards

At this point, you should already know that Tiffany Haddish gave one of the best performances of 2017 for her movie-stealing role in Girls Trip and deserves all the accolades and awards. And once you behold the video above, you’ll learn that the breakout actor has now given one of the greatest acceptance speeches of all time, which itself probably deserves all the accolades and awards.

On Wednesday evening, Haddish got on stage to accept the Best Supporting Actress award from the New York Film Critics Circle, and for nearly 18 minutes, she proceeded to take the audience on a whirlwind emotional journey of thank yous and off-the-cuff observational remarks. She was, of course, just flat-out funny. But true to form, her unpredictable speech also had its touching, heartfelt moments, like when she acknowledged that there may come a time when the critics in the room aren’t so kind to her. “It’s OK, because you care enough to say something. If you didn’t say nothing, then you didn’t care. So if you say something, thank you—I don’t care if it’s positive or negative. I appreciate you, I’m glad you see me. ‘Cause it’s been so many years, nobody saw me.”

The entire moment—as captured from the audience by NYFCC Vice Chair Alison Willmore—is truly an experience worth having. Academy voters, just imagine: If you nominate Haddish for Girls Trip, and then she wins, this could be you (and the rest of us watching at home) on Oscar night. On what is typically an overlong slog of an evening, you could instead be living your best life when we’re undoubtedly treated to the zaniest, loveliest highlight of the ceremony in recent years, or, perhaps, ever. It’s up to you, Academy voters. Make it happen.