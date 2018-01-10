Seth Meyers On Trump’s Schedule: "He Works So Little He Technically Qualifies for Unemployment"

No one ever expected Donald Trump to be a hardworking, “stable” person in office, but it looks like already meager expectations for him are rapidly deteriorating. The President of the United States of America is working fewer and fewer hours and rambling even more unintelligibly than usual.

On Tuesday’s Late Show, Seth Meyers took a closer look at the details of Trump’s daily schedule, as obtained by Axios and reported on on Sunday. Interestingly, it shows that Trump doesn’t start most days before 11 a.m. “He starts his day at 11 a.m.?” said Meyers. “Is he the president or a lunch waiter at Olive Garden? All I do is make fun of him and I still have to be here at 9 a.m.”

Not only is Trump starting his work days later and later, he’s finishing them earlier: Trump’s last meeting is usually around 4 p.m., meaning he works approximately five hours per day. “Trump might be our first president who works so little he technically qualifies for unemployment,” joked Meyers. Though even five hours may be too generous: His day is also filled with long gaps for “Executive Time,” which basically means TV and Twitter time in the residence.

Not only is Trump becoming less interested in working, he’s ostensibly becoming less lucid, if that’s even possible. He didn’t seem to know the words to the national anthem on Monday night (ironic for someone who’s campaign was built on nationalism, noted Meyers) and his speeches, which have always been rambling and sociopathic, are becoming Trump-ier. While speaking to the American Farm Bureau in Tennessee, Trump plugged his Twitter handle, brought up his election victory, and made a machine gun hand gesture while bragging about restoring the Second Amendment.

Trump may be neglecting the basic responsibilities of his job, but if there’s one thing he’s not neglecting, it’s his constant demands for praise. The president even told his Farm Bureau audience that they were fortunate to have had the privilege to vote for him. Meyers didn’t even need a punchline for that one. “He’s so gross,” he said, looking genuinely disgusted. Indeed.