 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Brow Beat

Only Hardcore Breakfast Lovers Can Truly Appreciate This Portlandia Sketch

By
Jan 05, 2018, 12:22 PM
A beaming Fred Armisen, wearing a bathrobe, makes coffee in a rustic kitchen
“I bet in heaven, breakfast is three times a day.”
Still via YouTube

“I bet in heaven, breakfast is three times a day.” That nugget of truth comes from a new Portlandia sketch, “It’s Almost Breakfast,” in which Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen accurately capture the mood of breakfast lovers everywhere. The sketch stars two longtime characters, Peter and Nance, a sweet, well-intentioned couple who tend to take their interests a little too far, as they do in this case, staying up all night obsessing over the coming morning meal.

In the past, Portlandia has expressed a healthy skepticism toward breakfast’s trendier cousin, brunch, but the enthusiasm for breakfast here, while exaggerated, seems totally sincere, complete with loving shots of coffee being poured and toast popping up. It’s breakfast porn, frankly, but then again, if you don’t mutter about hash browns in your sleep or want to make slideshows of your favorite foods, can you truly call yourself a breakfast lover?

Between this and the true-crime podcast parody sketch from last week, Portlandia has really been stepping up its game for the show’s eighth and final season, which debuts on IFC on Jan. 18.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

Most Recent

Jordan Weissmann

No, Donald Trump Has Not Made the Economy Great Again

Mallory Ortberg

Help! Everyone Keeps Telling Me to Go to Therapy—Please Make It Stop!

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: What If the Real Crime Was Suggesting Trump Committed a Crime?

William Saletan

What Michael Wolff Got Right About Donald Trump

Henry Grabar

This Bill to Help Solve California’s Housing Crisis Is Too Good an Idea to Pass

Rachel Withers

Four Women Accuse Paul Haggis of Aggressive Sexual Behavior, Ranging From Unwanted Kissing to Rape

Most Engaging

The Last Jedi Isn’t for the Fans—It’s About the Fans

Andrew Kahn

We’ve Been Told We’re Living in a Post-Truth Age. Don’t Believe It.

Daniel Engber

Take the Latest Explosive Trump/Bannon Stories in the Context of Their Source, a Notoriously Unreliable Narrator

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Jeff Sessions Is Preparing a Brutal Crackdown on the Cannabis Industry

Mark Joseph Stern