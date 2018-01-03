 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Netflix Just Released a Trailer for a Show Called The End of the F***ing World

Jan 02, 2018, 11:26 PM

Future historians, human or otherwise, who are seeking a pithy introduction to a chapter about Tuesday’s episode in nuclear dick-waggling and whatever “fallout” it causes, ha ha, could do worse than to note that Netflix chose the very same day to release a trailer for a show entitled The End of the F***ing World.

The show, which aired in the U.K. on Channel 4 this fall under the similar but not-quite-identical title The End of the ****ing World, is an eight-episode TV adaptation of Charles Forsman’s 2013 graphic novel The End of the Fucking World. Regardless of the number of asterisks it has, it stars Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden as a pair of troubled teenagers on the run. It looks like it could be dark but fun, as long as you’re not the parent of a teenager who you suspect might be planning a murder or an unauthorized road trip. Anyway, if you’re reading this in January of 2018, my guess is “a new Netflix show!” is not your biggest concern, so here’s a paragraph for people extracting this from some still-glowing scrap of hard drive, far in the future:

The End of the F***ing World is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Jan. 5,” noted Slate, an American online publication of the time. But as we shall come to see over the course of this chapter, the country’s own leader was making an “advance screening” inevitable.

Just translate that into Russian or Venusian or binary or whatever, and good luck at the Futuristic Textbook Awards!

Netflix Just Released a Trailer for a Show Called The End of the F***ing World

