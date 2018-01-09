Michael Wolff Tells Stephen Colbert the Most Alarming Thing He Learned Writing Fire and Fury

Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff stopped by The Late Show on Monday as part of a press tour for his new book, and the first thing he said after he sat down was: “You know he’s watching.” No one needed to ask who he meant.

Wolff told host Stephen Colbert that, according to one of Wolff’s remaining contacts in the Trump White House, the president had requested a copy of Wolff’s media schedule for the day, meaning that it’s possible that Trump spent his reported evening cheeseburger-in-bed routine watching Colbert’s show. Colbert, though, was incredulous when Wolff expressed surprise that the book had made such a splash. “You describe the president as mentally unstable, unfit for the office, basically kind of gibbering to his cheeseburger when he goes to bed—and he’s got the launch codes,” said Colbert. “Why wouldn’t that cause a splash?”

“Because I thought we knew this,” said Wolff, echoing what others have pointed out about the book since its publication. “I said to my publisher before this came out, You’re printing a lot of copies, but there’s nothing really too new in this book.”

Much has already been made of the more gossipy details in Fire and Fury, like Ivanka’s presidential plans or her disdain for her father’s hair. But when Colbert asked Wolff which part of the book he thinks we should be talking about more, Wolff chose a more serious subject:

Everybody in the White House had their own press secretary. So, the president has his own press secretary—not Sean Spicer—but his private press secretary. Jared had a press secretary, Steve Bannon had a press secretary. There are all these different press operations. So the answer to why there are so many leaks in this White House? That’s what they did all day […] There’s essentially different White Houses with these little staffs going out and talking to the press all day long.

Colbert then asked if there was anything the administration did well or if anything Wolff learned writing the book that gave him hope, and received this reply:

Nothing.

Comforting!