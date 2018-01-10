Mark Wahlberg Was Paid $1.5 Million for All the Money in the World Reshoots; Michelle Williams Got Less Than $1,000

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams at the premiere of All the Money in the World. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When Kevin Spacey’s career abruptly imploded in a cloud of allegations of sexual misconduct, director Ridley Scott replaced him with Christopher Plummer in his already-completed film All the Money in the World, putting the cast and crew through a frenetic nine-day reshoot around Thanksgiving. Although the crew—and new addition Plummer—got paid for their work, the director told USA Today in December that he and the film’s stars had all worked for free in order to save the movie. It turns out that wasn’t entirely true. While four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams did work for nothing but a per diem, earning less than $1,000 in total for the reshoots, two-time Academy Award nominee (and one-time Funky Bunch front man) Mark Wahlberg got paid $1.5 million, according to USA Today. Here’s Williams explaining why she was willing to spend her Thanksgiving working for nothing:

I just thought that this experience that we had all treasured was going to be essentially flushed down the toilet. … I said I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.

Williams was reportedly not told that Wahlberg was getting paid, even though both actors are represented by WME—yes, the same agency where alleged Terry Crews groper Adam Venit works. In lieu of a statement from Wahlberg as to why he felt his contributions were worth 1,500 times as much as his co-star’s, here’s the music video for Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch’s 1991 hit “I Need Money”: