Kendrick Lamar and SZA Drop a New Song From the Black Panther Soundtrack

Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The Black Panther soundtrack just got a lead single worthy of Wakanda. Kendrick Lamar and SZA have dropped the first original song from the superhero movie’s soundtrack, and it’s called “All the Stars.” Take a listen:

The new song’s timing coincides with the announcement that Lamar and collaborator Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith will “produce and curate” Black Panther: The Album, with Lamar also writing original songs. Lamar had previously hinted at his involvement by including a mysterious Black Panther reference in the video for “LOVE,” but on Thursday, Marvel not only confirmed the news but revealed that Lamar was hand-picked by director Ryan Coogler.

Black Panther is in theaters Feb. 16.