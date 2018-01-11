 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Brow Beat

Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Trump’s 2,000th Lie With a Stirring Documentary Tribute

By
Jan 11, 2018, 1:46 AM

President Trump reached a major milestone on Wednesday, as the Washington Post noted: he has now told 2,000 lies since becoming president. To mark the occasion, which Jimmy Kimmel dubbed “Lie2K,” the late-night host commissioned a documentary tribute to the president’s astonishing achievement in lying. Pants of Fire: The Road to 2000 Lies comes complete with (fake) talking heads, inspiring music, and a stentorian narrator, as befits its solemn subject.

It’s apparent, nearly a year in, that the relentless pace of Trump’s presidency is one of its worst qualities: the rolling waves of disasters mean it’s difficult to find the time to really take in the big picture. So as Jimmy Kimmel’s music swells, pull back and take it in: Trump has more than three years left in his term, and he’s told us 2,000 lies already. 2,000. 2,000! That is a lot of bullshit.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

Most Recent

Baher Azmy

Trump’s Anti-Muslim Bigotry Clarifies Guantanamo Bay’s Awfulness

Brigid Schulte

New Research: Even in the Harshest Conditions, Women Outlive Men. Why?

Nate Jones

Fall Is the Best Season for Rom-Coms

Tom Perkins

We Need More Black-Owned Grocery Stores. How Do We Get Them?

Matthew Dessem

Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Trump’s 2,000th Lie With a Stirring Documentary Tribute

Matthew Dessem

Watch the Trailer for the New, T.J. Miller-Free Season of Silicon Valley

Most Engaging

People Are Completely Missing the Point of Oprah’s Amazing Golden Globes Speech

Dahlia Lithwick

Why Do Republicans Keep Defending Donald Trump?

Jamelle Bouie

“I Have Wondered if Black People Even Have Souls”

Mark Joseph Stern

These shockingly racist juror statements don’t matter to the Supreme Court’s conservatives.

The Innocence Deniers

Lara Bazelon

When convictions are clearly wrong, these prosecutors don’t just hinder justice—they actively work against it.