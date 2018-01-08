Watch the Line Between Truth and Fiction Blur as James Franco Brings Tommy Wiseau Onto the Golden Globes Stage

James Franco’s portrayal of Tommy Wiseau—the eccentric director, producer, writer, and star of “the best worst movie ever made”—in The Disaster Artist is both a hilariously spot-on impression of an oddball and a nuanced, sympathetic portrait of a dreamer. It’s easy to understand, then, why Franco won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a comedy movie, but the line between fiction and reality became unnervingly blurred on Sunday night when Franco brought Wiseau up onstage with him to accept his award—and Wiseau reached for the microphone.

Franco intercepted before Wiseau could say anything, but he did use his well-honed Wiseau-ian accent to quote the auteur’s own words from almost two decades years ago: “Golden Globes? So what? I’m not invited. I know they don’t want me, guy with accent, long hair, so I show them. I don’t wait for Hollywood. I make my own movie.”

Franco also had some kind words for his longtime collaborator Seth Rogan and his brother and Disaster Artist costar Dave Franco, who he called “my own Coen brother.” Meanwhile, Greg Sestero, Wiseau’s The Room costar who is played by Dave Franco in the film, looked on. What a time to be alive.

