In Exchange for a Political Donation, David Simon Will Personally Apologize for Killing Omar on The Wire

David Simon will tell you, personally, how sorry he is about Omar Little’s death for $1,000. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Author and journalist David Simon, the creator and showrunner of The Wire, has found a unique way to raise money for Democratic candidates: anyone who donates $1,000 or more to a slate of progressive congressional candidates before midnight will receive a personal apology from Simon for killing off beloved character Omar Little. Little, played by Michael K. Williams, was a charming and intelligent stickup artist who made a living robbing drug dealers; he was eventually—and unceremoniously—shot to death in the show’s final season. Simon made the offer on Twitter, while explaining the urgency: the candidates in question must raise $100,000 by the end of 2017 to earn matching funds from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee:

4 hours left. See, the inert cadaver of the DNCC only rises from its crypt to fund fresh candidates if they show $100,000 in fundraising by the end of '17. Help pull a slate of fine candidates over. Receipt for any $1000 donation gets a personal apology from me for killing Omar. https://t.co/InVEBw7VRo — David Simon (@AoDespair) January 1, 2018

Simon has already offered a few online apologies for Little’s death to donors, including one apology for Omar’s death to someone who actually wanted an apology for killing off Wallace (Michael B. Jordan):

I deeply apologize for the grevious affront to humanity that resulted from allowing Kenard to end the Homeric journey of Omar Little. All of the narrative arguments I once mustered for that storyline are but dust in my mouth. And @bugcounter is unblocked, whoever he is. Thx. — David Simon (@AoDespair) January 1, 2018

Dear Diane,

I am abjectly sorry for letting Kenard kill Omar Little. It made a lot of sense narratively at the time, but now I see that Omar should have survived, reformed and become the Democratic congressman from the 3rd House District. I am asking HBO for a do-over. Thx. https://t.co/N9iaQuYg2O — David Simon (@AoDespair) January 1, 2018

Oh wait. You were asking for Wallace! Dear Diane, killing Wallace was one of the most dishonorable things I have ever done. On the day we filmed it, even grips and Teamsters were coming up to me, upset. It should have told me something. Thx. https://t.co/YCscugwws1 — David Simon (@AoDespair) January 1, 2018

The candidates Simon is soliciting donations for are all first-time office seekers, running in rural districts—exactly the sort of races the national party often ignores. The slate consists of Marge Doyle (CA-8), Greg Edwards (PA-15), Jared Golden (ME-2), Mad Hildebrandt (NM-2), Jessica Holcombe (CA-1), Jess King (PA-16), J.D. Scholten (IA-4), and Paul Spencer (AR-2). Fans of The Wire who thought the second season was a misstep and the fifth season was a disappointment—i.e., non-fans of The Wire—can broaden the scope of Simons’ apology for just a little more money:

For a $5000 donation to these House candidates, I'll mea culpa an entire season. — David Simon (@AoDespair) January 1, 2018

Now if we can only get George Lucas to start offering apologies for the Star Wars prequels, we’ll have single-payer health care in no time.