In Exchange for a Political Donation, David Simon Will Personally Apologize for Killing Omar on The Wire

By
Dec 31, 2017, 11:31 PM
David Simon will tell you, personally, how sorry he is about Omar Little's death for $1,000.
David Simon will tell you, personally, how sorry he is about Omar Little’s death for $1,000.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Author and journalist David Simon, the creator and showrunner of The Wire, has found a unique way to raise money for Democratic candidates: anyone who donates $1,000 or more to a slate of progressive congressional candidates before midnight will receive a personal apology from Simon for killing off beloved character Omar Little. Little, played by Michael K. Williams, was a charming and intelligent stickup artist who made a living robbing drug dealers; he was eventually—and unceremoniously—shot to death in the show’s final season. Simon made the offer on Twitter, while explaining the urgency: the candidates in question must raise $100,000 by the end of 2017 to earn matching funds from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee:

Simon has already offered a few online apologies for Little’s death to donors, including one apology for Omar’s death to someone who actually wanted an apology for killing off Wallace (Michael B. Jordan):

The candidates Simon is soliciting donations for are all first-time office seekers, running in rural districts—exactly the sort of races the national party often ignores. The slate consists of Marge Doyle (CA-8), Greg Edwards (PA-15), Jared Golden (ME-2), Mad Hildebrandt (NM-2), Jessica Holcombe (CA-1), Jess King (PA-16), J.D. Scholten (IA-4), and Paul Spencer (AR-2). Fans of The Wire who thought the second season was a misstep and the fifth season was a disappointment—i.e., non-fans of The Wire—can broaden the scope of Simons’ apology for just a little more money:

Now if we can only get George Lucas to start offering apologies for the Star Wars prequels, we’ll have single-payer health care in no time.

