 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Brow Beat

Here Are Our Favorite Moments From 2017

By
Dec 31, 2017, 11:52 PM
Donald Trump!
Donald Trump!
Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Another year has come and gone, and as we look back on the sometimes troubling, sometimes nightmarish, sometimes horrible, sometimes awful, and sometimes just plain bad year that was 2017, it’s important to remember that some good things happened, too. Here, then, are 2017’s high points—the moments when, despite all the chaos, it seemed like everything was probably going to turn out all right, and we could all relax and enjoy ourselves:

Welp. Better luck next year!

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

Most Recent

The New You, in This Week’s Open Thread

Matthew Dessem

Here Are Our Favorite Moments From 2017

Matthew Dessem

In Exchange for a Political Donation, David Simon Will Personally Apologize for Killing Omar on The Wire

Matthew Dessem

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Not Okay With Pizzagate Conspiracy Theorists Posting Photos of Their Child

Nick Greene

In a Rare Celestial Event, the Buffalo Bills Make the Playoffs

Nick Greene

The Cleveland Browns Bellyflop Into Immortality With 0-16 Season

Most Engaging

Art Teacher in Utah Fired After Showing Students Classic Paintings Containing Nudity

Daniel Politi

Homeowners Lining Up to Pay Early Taxes Is a Sign of Blue-State Pain to Come

Henry Grabar

Daryl Bem Proved ESP Is Real

Daniel Engber

Which means science is broken.

The Most Scathing Editor Comments From Milo Yiannopoulos’ Manuscript

Rachel Withers