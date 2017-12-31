Here Are Our Favorite Moments From 2017

Donald Trump! Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Another year has come and gone, and as we look back on the sometimes troubling, sometimes nightmarish, sometimes horrible, sometimes awful, and sometimes just plain bad year that was 2017, it’s important to remember that some good things happened, too. Here, then, are 2017’s high points—the moments when, despite all the chaos, it seemed like everything was probably going to turn out all right, and we could all relax and enjoy ourselves:

•

Welp. Better luck next year!