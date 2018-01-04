 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Brow Beat

Game of Thrones Last Season Finally Gets an Official Release Date (Sort Of)

By
Jan 04, 2018, 3:38 PM
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner stand behind a snow-covered wall.
Coming…soon? Soon-ish?
HBO

In a press release on Thursday, HBO finally confirmed that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will debut sometime next year. It will be just six episodes long.

The real question, of course, is when exactly Season 8 will air in 2019, considering the answer could mean the difference between waiting one or almost two whole years for Game of Thrones to return. HBO hasn’t announced such details yet, but hopefully George R.R. Martin sees fit to surprise us in the meantime with the release of the long-awaited sixth book in the series, The Winds of Winter, as a consolation.

In any case, the end of HBO’s Game of Thrones is, if not exactly near, then near-ish. Don’t start mourning the end of the show yet, though, because as you’ll recall, HBO is developing a whole bunch of spinoffs.

Read more in Slate about Game of Thrones.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

Most Recent

Elliot Hannon

Woman Who Accused Roy Moore of Sexual Abuse When She Was 14 Sues Him for Defamation

Carl Wilson

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Takes Apart How Pop Songs Make Us Nuts

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Is Steve Bannon Getting Impeached at Breitbart?

Jamelle Bouie

Trump Voter Fraud Commission May Be Gone, but the GOP Will Keep Fighting to Suppress Votes

Joshua Keating

This Is Not the First Time the U.S. Has Tried to Play Hardball With Pakistan

Beth Van Schaack

A Trump Judicial Nominee Wrote One of the Infamous Bush-Era “Torture Memos”

Most Engaging

The Last Jedi Isn’t for the Fans—It’s About the Fans

Andrew Kahn

We’ve Been Told We’re Living in a Post-Truth Age. Don’t Believe It.

Daniel Engber

Take the Latest Explosive Trump/Bannon Stories in the Context of Their Source, a Notoriously Unreliable Narrator

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump to New Jersey: Drop Dead

Henry Grabar