Coming…soon? Soon-ish? HBO

In a press release on Thursday, HBO finally confirmed that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will debut sometime next year. It will be just six episodes long.

It's official: @GameOfThrones will return for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019. — HBO PR (@HBOPR) January 4, 2018

The real question, of course, is when exactly Season 8 will air in 2019, considering the answer could mean the difference between waiting one or almost two whole years for Game of Thrones to return. HBO hasn’t announced such details yet, but hopefully George R.R. Martin sees fit to surprise us in the meantime with the release of the long-awaited sixth book in the series, The Winds of Winter, as a consolation.

In any case, the end of HBO’s Game of Thrones is, if not exactly near, then near-ish. Don’t start mourning the end of the show yet, though, because as you’ll recall, HBO is developing a whole bunch of spinoffs.

