The GOP Tax Plan Meets The Shining in This Funny or Die Parody

By
Jan 02, 2018, 12:17 PM

Donald Trump has called the GOP tax plan “one of the great Christmas gifts to middle-income people,” but the plan itself will mostly help the superrich get richer. With that in mind, the team over at Funny or Die decided to give the tax bill the cinematic treatment it deserves—by replacing the manuscript from The Shining with a more honest version of Republicans’ plan.

Instead of pages and pages of “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” we get an unending litany of “We don’t care about poor people” (with the occasional annotations to clarify that Republicans don’t really care about women, immigrants, or sick people either). If you think that’s bad, wait until you see the newest photograph on the wall of the Overlook Hotel. Frankly, it’s as scary as anything Kubrick could dream up.

