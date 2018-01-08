Elisabeth Moss Rewrites Margaret Atwood for Golden Globes Acceptance Speech: “We No Longer Live in the Gaps Between the Stories”

Elisabeth Moss won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale, and in keeping with the night’s pro-women theme, her character was introduced by her given name, June Osborne, rather than the patriarchal title Offred. Moss brought that same energy into her acceptance speech, paying tribute to the show’s source material by quoting directly from Atwood’s novel: “We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories.”

She then thanked Atwood and other women “who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice” before offering her own revised version of the quote: “We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print, and we are writing the story ourselves.”

