Is the New Black Mirror Too Black Mirror?

What if Black Mirror, but too much?

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate TV critic Willa Paskin, culture and tech writer Inkoo Kang, and Brow Beat editor Sam Adams spoil the fourth season of Black Mirror. Which episodes had the most satisfying twists? Is the show just spinning its wheels? What if Black Mirror, but too much?

Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.