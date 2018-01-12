 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Is the New Black Mirror Too Black Mirror?

Three critics discuss.

By
Jan 12, 2018, 8:03 AM
Still from Black Mirror
What if Black Mirror, but too much?
Netflix

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss moviesthe occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate TV critic Willa Paskin, culture and tech writer Inkoo Kang, and Brow Beat editor Sam Adams spoil the fourth season of Black Mirror. Which episodes had the most satisfying twists? Is the show just spinning its wheels? What if Black Mirror, but too much?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

