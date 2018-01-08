Here Are Your 2018 Golden Globe Award Winners

The Shape of Water narrowly leads the film pack with seven nominations. Fox Searchlight Pictures

The 2018 Golden Globes will air at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, with Late Night’s Seth Meyers hosting. While there’s one award whose outcome we already know—Oprah will accept the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award—other categories are more difficult to predict. Can The Handmaid’s Tale repeat its success at the Emmys? Will Lady Bird or Get Out take home the Best Musical/Comedy trophy? And how many of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s picks will reflect what is already shaping up to be a politically-charged ceremony?

Below is the full list of nominees, which we’ll keep updated with the winners as they’re announced throughout the night. You can follow more of Slate’s Golden Globes coverage here.

Movies

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

**Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

**Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

**In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

**Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

**Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

**James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

**Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

**Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director, Motion Picture

**Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

**Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

﻿Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

**The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

**“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Television

Best Television Series - Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

**The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Black-ish

**The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

**Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

**Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

**Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

**Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

**Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

**Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

**Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

**Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

**Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo