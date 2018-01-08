Here Are Your 2018 Golden Globe Award Winners

The 2018 Golden Globes will air at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, with Late Night’s Seth Meyers hosting. While there’s one award whose outcome we already know—Oprah will accept the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award—other categories are more difficult to predict. Can The Handmaid’s Tale repeat its success at the Emmys? Will Lady Bird or Get Out take home the Best Musical/Comedy trophy? And how many of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s picks will reflect what is already shaping up to be a politically-charged ceremony?
Below is the full list of nominees, which we’ll keep updated with the winners as they’re announced throughout the night. You can follow more of Slate’s Golden Globes coverage here.
Movies
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
**Lady Bird
Best Motion Picture - Animated
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
**Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
**In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
**Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
**Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
**James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
**Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
**Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director, Motion Picture
**Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
**Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Molly’s Game
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
**The Shape of Water
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Home,” Ferdinand
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me,” Coco
“The Star,” The Star
**“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Television
Best Television Series - Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
**The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Black-ish
**The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
**Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
**Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
**Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
**Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
**Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
**Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
**Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
**Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
**Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
