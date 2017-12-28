Watch the Trailer for a Movie Where Nicolas Cage Sledgehammers a Pool Table While Singing “The Hokey Pokey”

What more is there to say about Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage that hasn’t already been said and observed and marveled about for decades? Not much, really—at this point, his reputation for off-kilter, bizzare-o performances in everything from the cult classic blockbusters of the ’90s to more recent (and forgettable) direct-to-video blunders have launched more than enough career profiles and retrospectives. Instead, all one can do is try to decipher whether or not the horror thriller Mom and Dad will stand out among the actor’s scattershot oeuvre. Will this be a supremely silly, good-bad performance in a supremely silly, good-bad movie, reminiscent of Face/Off? Or just a predictably bad, unwatchable performance in a bad, unwatchable movie, like so much of Cage’s output?

It actually doesn’t matter, because the trailer is deeply satisfying all on its own. He reunites with director Brian Taylor (who directed him in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance) and stars alongside Selma Blair as a couple who are suddenly afflicted with the same mysterious impulse that has hit all of the other parents in their suburban town: the desire to murder their children. As the quote from Screen Crush appearing in the middle of the trailer notes, it’s like “Home Alone on bath salts.” Most importantly, though, Cage takes a sledgehammer to a pool table while singing “The Hokey Pokey,” which can only be described as Reservoir Dogs on flakka.

Mom and Dad will attempt to kill you with its lunacy on Jan. 19.